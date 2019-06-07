Claws Stars Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston Tease More Money, More Problems in Season 3

It's been a wild ride for both Niecy Nash and her Claws character Desna.

Fresh off of filming When They See Us, the Netflix miniseries about the Central Park Five that's getting Nash Emmy buzz, she went back to work on her acclaimed TNT series. Not only was she starring in a season that's all about "more money, more problems," but she also stepped behind the camera for her directorial debut.

"Oh yes, I love telling people what to do," Nash told E! News about wanting to direct more. But there were no shenanigans from her cast and crew. "Even if people wanted to misbehave, they didn't, because I brought in a second line band, I loaded them with beignets and coffee, I bought ‘em all T-shirts, I played Stevie Wonder and Chaka Khan between set ups. Hey, listen, I was a great boss."