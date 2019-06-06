Snooki Shares the ''Disgusting'' and ''Awesome'' Details of Giving Birth to Her Third Child

"My whole entire yoga pants were soaked when I got to the hospital."

Snooki is sharing the good, the bad and the ugly side of giving birth.

The Jersey Shore star and her husband Jionni LaValle welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Angelo Jame LaValle. Now, the reality TV personality is revealing the "disgusting" but "awesome" details of her birth.

In an exclusive clip shared with E! News from It's Happening With Snooki & Joey, the MTV star revealed her delivery was a piece of cake, however, her pre-hospital check-in was another story.

"I literally looked like I jumped into the pool from the waist down," Snooki explained of her water breaking at home. "It was disgusting. It was all over my couch. Then I went into the shower, [and ] it was pouring out into the shower."

She continued, "[After] I got my sweatpants to go to the hospital, I put a little pad on just in case a little water trickled out. My whole entire yoga pants were soaked when I got to the hospital."