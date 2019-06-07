The Power and Comfort of Old The Real Housewives of New York City Seasons

A few weeks ago, I decided to check in on some old friends. And instantly, it was like I had never said goodbye to Jill Zarin, Alex McCord and Kelly Bensimon. What happened when I started rewatching The Real Housewives of New York City surprised me. A sense of comfort and safety appeared just as magically as a glass of pinot grigio in Ramona Singer's hand.

There's something special about The Real Housewives of New York City. The long-running Bravo reality show is still firing on all cylinders, which isn't surprising given the chemistry the current cast has, but revisiting the show was unexpectedly more delightful than I anticipated. Starting with season three and reliving the iconic vacation to Scary Island was everything I had hoped for. And then there was Jill's friendship breakup with Bethenny Frankel. It's still painful to watch, but wildly entertaining.