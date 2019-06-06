Watch Sophie Turner Slap Conan O'Brien Across the Face During Drinking Game

YouTube
by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jun. 6, 2019 5:00 AM
YouTube
Ouch. That looked like it hurt.
Sophie Turner smacked Conan O'Brien across the face while playing a round of "tequila slaps" on Wednesday's episode of Conan.
To play the drinking game, players stand face-to-face and one of them takes a shot of tequila. Before the player can finish the shot, the other player slaps the drinker in the face.
After explaining the rules of the game, the Game of Thrones star took off her rings and poured the late-night host a shot. While O'Brien was downing the drink, Turner whacked him across the face. It seemed like the slap was a little harder than she intended, too.
"I'm sorry!" she said, giving O'Brien a hug.
However, the comedian didn't seem upset.
"Wow! That was a fantastic slap," he said.
The actress, who played the drinking game with her Dark Phoenix co-stars, then told O'Brien she's slapped someone "harder" before.
"We go really really hard with each other," she said, noting players give each other permission to slap before playing.
Watch the video to see them play "tequila slaps."
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.
From Big Little Lies to Veronica Mars, These Are the Summer 2019 TV Shows You're Going to Be Obsessed With
Pranks, Privacy and Lots of Pizza: Inside Ella and Alexander Clooney's Fun Childhood With George and Amal
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?