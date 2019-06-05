Best Dressed at the 2019 CMT Music Awards: Carrie Underwood, Sarah Hyland and More

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
It's that time of year, y'all!
Country music's biggest stars are bringing the glitz and the glam to the red carpet at the 2019 CMT Music Awards. From larger-than-life gowns to bedazzled pantsuits and flashy accessories, celebrities are going all out for the special occasion.
And we wouldn't expect anything less considering this year's ceremony is making history with its record-breaking number of performances. Those part of the lineup? Boyz II Men (yes, really!), Keith Urban, Sheryl Crow,Carrie Underwood and many more.
However, fashion proved to be just as monumental at the awards show, as celebs lit up the red carpet with over-the-top ensembles. Most notably, both Maren Morris and Sarah Hyland caught our eye, as they brought their fashion A-game in daring 'fits.
The Modern Family star dressed in a black sequins mini dress that featured billowing sleeves, a deep v-cut and a large flashy belt. Morris, on the other hand, stunned in a beige cut-out dress that was adorned with beads, rhinestones and more. She certainly served Sharon Tate vibes with her retro-inspired ensemble.
Hosted by Little Big Town (the band's second consecutive year hosting the awards), the famous group will surely put on a show during tonight's star-studded ceremony at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
But before things kick off, take a look at the best dressed celebs in our gallery below!
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
Carrie Underwood
She's here, y'all! Carrie lights up the star-studded event with her jewel-encrusted cocktail design by Michael Cinco. From the embroidery to the rhinestones to the plunging neckline, the "Love Wins" singer shows up and shows out.
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Kate Bosworth
Always one to shut down a red carpet, the 36-year-old star looks like a literal mermaid in her strapless teal sequins gown. The bow that hugs her waist is a ~chef's kiss.~
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Sarah Hyland
The Modern Family actress brings the drama to the awards ceremony with her over-the-top mini dress. From the billowing sleeves to the deep v-cut, this little number is all kinds of glam.
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Maren Morris
"The Middle" singer is giving us Sharon Tate vibes at country music's biggest night. From her wavy blonde hairstyle, to her bedazzled (cut-out) mini by Fausto Puglisi and bronze Jimmy Choo platforms, she's serving us '70s realness.
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Danielle Bradbery
Bradbery goes business glam for the 2019 CMT Awards with her white blazer dress, which features rhinestone-encrusted fringe. Yeehaw!
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
Morgan Evans
Evans leaves the basic black and white tux at home and opts for something more fun and colorful.
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Kelsea Ballerini
The 25-year-old star is a vision in white! From the asymmetrical design to the ruffles, lace and more, this gown is a sight to see.
Sanford Myers/AP/Shutterstock
Caylee Hammack
Royal blues! The singer-songwriter dazzles on the red carpet with her glitzy, '70s-esque jumpsuit. Her gold hoops and heels tie it all together.
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Runaway June
The music trio goes bold with their daring ensembles. From a flashy pantsuit to a peek-a-boo bodice and lace gown, Runaway June came to slay.
John Shearer/WireImage
Ryan Hurd
White hot! The "Love in a Bar" singer looks dapper in his all-white suit. His low-key tropical shirt adds a pop of personality to the ensemble.
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Tenille Townes
It might be a bit simple, but Townes' vibrant halter jumpsuit is most certainly striking. The bell-bottom hem and deep v-cut make her coral ensemble both fun and flirty.
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Clare Dunn
Dunn skips the "Tuxedo" for a silver sequins dress at the 2019 CMT Awards. She pairs it with hot pink heels, which adds a fun pop of color to her 'fit.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
CJ Perry
The 34-year-old wrestler shows us glamazon realness in her strapless, off-white jumpsuit. The gold details around the bodice are serving us Wonder Woman vibes.
For more fashion updates and behind-the-scenes moments at the star-studded event, E! has you covered.