Chantel Jeffries Dishes on New Song "Chase the Summer" and Her Clothing Collection

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jun. 5, 2019 3:55 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Chantel Jeffries

Courtesy of Chantel Jeffries

Chantel Jeffries is opening up about her new song with Jeremih, "Chase the Summer."

It's been a busy year so far for the 26-year-old DJ, who just released the music video for the collaboration. In addition to working on her music, Chantel also just launched an exclusive capsule collection, Chantel Jeffries x Superdown. On Tuesday night, Chantel celebrated her two exciting ventures with a launch party, attended by stars like Ross Butler and Hart Denton.

Talking about the inspiration behind her new track with Jeremih, Chantel shares, "My inspiration for 'Chase the Summer' was to make a record that made you feel happy and excited for summer time! I love traveling, going on adventures, and summer is my favorite time of year!"

Photos

The TV Shows You're Going to Be Obsessed With This Summer

"I've definitely put in a lot of time, effort and work into my music and of course have had hardships during the process," Chantel says of her career. "Just finding my niche and the type of music I wanted to make, while experimenting with different sounds, has helped me discover what type of music I wanted to call my own. In terms of DJing, getting my residency in Las Vegas has always been a dream of mine and I can't believe it's now a reality. Honestly, this is just the beginning and I'm so excited to continue to learn and grow as both a producer and DJ."

And when it comes to her capsule collection, Chantel's favorite piece is the Alissa dress, which was inspired by Paris Hilton.

"It's both gorgeous and fun just like her!" Chantel shares.

As for what trends she's "superdown" with right now, Chantel says, "I'm really into bright colors and sparkly fun pieces mixed in with summer essentials, which you can find in my capsule!"

Check out the music video for "Chase the Summer" above!

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Music , Apple News , Fashion , Style

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kane Brown, 2019 CMT Music Awards

CMT Music Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Troye Sivan Music Video, Lucky Strike

My My My! It's Troye Sivan's Birthday and We Can't Stop Watching His Best Music Videos

Bebe Rexha Addresses Her Viral Bikini Pic

Ozuna

Ozuna's New Love Song Is So Sad You'll Want to Sing It in the Shower

Ariana Grande, 2019 Coachella

Why Ariana Grande Is "Finally" Able to "Enjoy" Her Tour Amid Mental Health Struggles

Jin, BTS

BTS' Jin Releases Emotional Solo Single In Honor of Their 2019 Festa

Alicia Key, Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys and More to Perform at 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.