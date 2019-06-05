Chantel Jeffries Dishes on New Song "Chase the Summer" and Her Clothing Collection

Chantel Jeffries is opening up about her new song with Jeremih, "Chase the Summer."

It's been a busy year so far for the 26-year-old DJ, who just released the music video for the collaboration. In addition to working on her music, Chantel also just launched an exclusive capsule collection, Chantel Jeffries x Superdown. On Tuesday night, Chantel celebrated her two exciting ventures with a launch party, attended by stars like Ross Butler and Hart Denton.

Talking about the inspiration behind her new track with Jeremih, Chantel shares, "My inspiration for 'Chase the Summer' was to make a record that made you feel happy and excited for summer time! I love traveling, going on adventures, and summer is my favorite time of year!"