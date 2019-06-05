How Marcia Cross Discovered Her Anal Cancer Was Linked to Husband's Throat Cancer

For Marcia Cross, a regular gynecologist visit about year-and-a-half ago revealed a lot more than she expected.

Sitting down with CBS This Morning on Wednesday, the Desperate Housewives star opened up about her anal cancer diagnosis and the surprising way she learned about it. Luckily, she and her husband, Tom Mahoney, who was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2009, are both doing well.

"I was so not thinking anything was wrong because I didn't have any symptoms," the 57-year-old star shared of her gynecologist visit, where she was doing a routine digital rectal exam that ended up revealing a cancerous mass.

"[My doctor] gave me an exam and she came around and said, 'Well, I just want you to know whatever it is, it's curable.'"

In that moment, Cross revealed she was thrown-off and confused. "What are you talking about," she recalls of her reaction to the news.