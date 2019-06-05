Chris Evans Slams "Homophobic" Men Planning Straight Pride Parade

After news broke that a group in Boston is trying to host a "Straight Pride" Parade, Chris Evans took to Twitter to slam the event and its organizers.

"Wow! Cool initiative, fellas!! Just a thought, instead of 'Straight Pride' parade, how about this: The ‘desperately trying to bury our own gay thoughts by being homophobic because no one taught us how to access our emotions as children' parade?'" he tweeted in response to a Wall Street Journal article about the news. "Whatta ya think? Too on the nose??"

The Captain America star, who grew up in Boston and has a brother who is gay, also shared a post by James Fell, who explained why the "Straight Pride" parade cannot be compared to Pride Parades celebrating the LGBTQ community.

"Wow, the number gay/straight pride parade false equivalencies are disappointing," the 37-year-old actor tweeted. "For those who don't understand the difference, see below. Instead of going immediately to anger (which is actually just fear of what you don't understand) take a moment to search for empathy and growth."