From Big Little Lies to Veronica Mars, These Are the Summer 2019 TV Shows You're Going to Be Obsessed With

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jun. 6, 2019 5:00 AM
A long time ago, we used to be friends—and summer TV used to be full of reruns and networks burning off previously-canceled shows. That's not the case any longer.
Now, summer TV is just as good—if not better—as fall TV. This year, while the temperatures are scorching, there are plenty new seasons of your favorite shows coming out to justify your desire to stay inside with the air conditioning. There's the first Veronica Mars revival miniseries since the show ended in 2007 (and the movie that hit theaters in 2014), a new summer-set season of Stranger Things and the much-debated second season of Big Little Lies. Did we really need to return to Monterey? We've seen a handful of new episodes and can now safely say, yes, we did, especially for Meryl Streep's war of words with Reese Witherspoon.
Below, get a rundown of the shows you are going to be all about this summer, including plenty of steamy reality dating shows.
Hulu
Premiere date: Currently dropping new episodes on Wednesdays on Hulu
What it's about: June (Elisabeth Moss) had her chance to escape in season two, but instead she's back in Gilead, now more determined than ever to save her daughter Hannah and help bring down the government.
ABC
Premiere date: Currently airing Mondays on ABC
What it's about: Hannah Brown is looking for the love of her life while cameras follow her every move.
TLC
Premiere date: Currently airing Mondays on TLC
What it's about: Americans who fell in love with foreigners and decide to leave their life in the US and move abroad, all in the name of romance.
NBC
Premiere date: Currently airing Tuesdays on NBC
What it's about: Contestants from all over compete for the chance to win some money and the chance to headline a show in Las Vegas. There are usually tears, so get the tissues!
TNT
Premiere date: June 9
What it's about: Season three follows Desna (Niecy Nash) and her girls as they get even deeper into the world of crime now that they run a casino.
Jennifer Clasen/HBO
Premiere date: June 9
What it's about: The lies! At the end of the first season, the Monterey ladies accidentally killed someone. Now they must deal with the consequences and all the lies they told in the process. Plus, Meryl Streep!
FX
Premiere date: June 11
What it's about: Season two picks up a few years after the events of season one. America is still dealing with the AIDS crisis, but Madonna's newly released "Vogue" is giving some of the characters hope that the transgender ballroom scene will be universally accepted.
MTV
Premiere date: June 24 on MTV
What it's about: Original The Hills cast members Heidi Montag, Brody Jenner, Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge and more return alongside new faces Mischa Barton and Brandon Thomas Lee for new adventures in front of the reality TV cameras.
MTV
Premiere date: June 26
What it's about: For the first time ever, the cast is all sexually fluid, meaning all bets are off regarding pairing up on this reality dating show.
Netflix
Premiere date: July 4
What it's about: Season three picks up in the summer of 1985, hormones are raging and romance is blossoming—but can friendships survive that? Oh yeah, there are new and old threats coming at Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and company.
CBS
Premiere date: July 9
What it's about: CBS takes the hit UK series and brings it to the United States. Sexy singles look for love, cameras follow them as they deal with different challenges and shakeups.
Hulu
Premiere date: July 26 on Hulu
What it's about: Veronica Mars, duh! Kristen Bell is back as the titular sassy sleuth, but things are pretty different from the last time viewers saw her in a series (and in the movie). She's embraced the private eye life, is still with Logan (Jason Dohring) and hot on the trail of somebody disrupting Neptune's spring break festivities with bombs.
Netflix
Premiere date: July 26 on Netflix
What it's about: It's the final season of Netflix's acclaimed prison-set dramedy. Piper (Taylor Schilling) is on the outside, but the woman she loves, Alex (Laura Prepon) is still in prison. And that's just one couple of the sprawling ensemble cast.
ABC/Francisco Roman
Premiere date: July 29 on ABC
What it's about: Your favorite contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette head to a tropical paradise (hence the title) to look for love and create some drama along the way.
Fox
Premiere date: August 7 on Fox
What it's about: The original stars of Beverly Hills, 90210 return to mount a fake reboot while playing fictionalized versions of themselves. To be clear: This isn't a revival of the show, they're playing themselves-ish.
Netflix
Premiere date: August 9 on Netflix
What's it about: After getting canceled, the ladies of GLOW head to Las Vegas for a stage show. Nothing bad ever happens in Vegas, right?
