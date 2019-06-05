What Shailene Woodley Really Thinks of Her "Crunchy" Reputation

Shailene Woodley doesn't care what you think about her lifestyle.

The 27-year-old actress made this perfectly clear during an interview with Vogue published Tuesday.

When asked how she really feels about her "crunchy" reputation, the Big Little Lies star admitted it actually makes her laugh.

"If I spent any of my life energy being annoyed by what people I don't know say about me, that's a miserable life," she told the magazine. "When it first started happening when I was younger, I was very much in my early 20s and I was like, f--k that, who cares. This is what I believe in. This is what I want to say. And I think that's a rite of passage. But I wouldn't change anything. I think it's important for us to be ourselves. And I'm weird. And I'm also really boring. I think that's why people kind of clamor onto sound bites because I'm not at a lot of parties and I'm not doing a lot of Hollywood-type things. I don't care about the noise."