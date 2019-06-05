The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher Just Removed a Nail Out of Jordan Rodgers' Butt Cheek Because That's Love

JoJo Fletcher has Jordan Rodgers back—and his behind.

During a recent (and dramatic) home renovation for their upcoming CNBC show Cash Pad, the former sports anchor revealed he fell backward onto a nail while digging through a dumpster. "It ripped through my jeans stuck me right in the left BUTT CHEEK!!!" he wrote on Instagram last night.

And, bottom line, his fiancée was there to save the day. "This is what love really looks like... @joelle_fletcher wiping off the blood out of my crack and spraying it with alcohol," he added. "Now let me point out two things: ALCOHOL IN YOUR BUTT CRACK DOESN'T FEEL GOOD, and yes my ass needs a tan....ASAP." Yikes, sounds worse than a thorn in the side.