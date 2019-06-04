Jesinta Franklin, Olympia Valance, Sammy Robinson and More Stars Sparkle on Moët Imperial Carpet

Don Arnold/WireImage
by Ashley Spencer | Tue., Jun. 4, 2019 6:46 PM
Cheers to that!
Moët Imperial's 150th anniversary party turned into a very fashionable event on Tuesday night. Stars like Jesinta Franklin and Sammy Robinson walked the carpet at Sydney Town Hall before being treated to a decadent evening inside, complete with an elaborate champagne pyramid, Moët vending machine and sumptuous dinner.
Don Arnold/WireImage
Jesinta went back to her roots with a newly brunette pixie cut and Alex Perry pale pink ball gown.
Don Arnold/WireImage
The Playing for Keeps star oozed glamour in an off-the-shoulder white dress and glittering heels.
Don Arnold/WireImage
The Instagram star kept it casual in a ribbed crop top and flowing paisley skirt.
Don Arnold/WireImage
Miss Universe Australia 2018 looked effortlessly in chic in a fitted black Rachel Gilbert gown with unexpected shoulder details.
Don Arnold/WireImage
The Sydney fashionista shone in an sheer Dior gown paired with a bag, necklace and heels all from the designer.
Don Arnold/WireImage
The singer turned up the colour in a satin red mini wrap dress with matching lips and toes.
Don Arnold/WireImage
The Sydney-based model looked chic in a fashion-forward, asymmetrical ribbed dress and two-toned heels.
Don Arnold/WireImage
Margot Robbie's brother opted for a suave black suit and dapper bowtie.
Don Arnold/WireImage
The style influencer took a risk with a one-shoulder Camilla and Marc mini dress over a Scanlan Theodore pussy bow blouse.
Don Arnold/WireImage
The model kept it sleek in an Alice McCall off-the-shoulder black gown with sheer detailing and Colette by Colette Hayman earrings.
