Jesinta Franklin, Olympia Valance, Sammy Robinson and More Stars Sparkle on Moët Imperial Carpet

  • By
    &

by Ashley Spencer | Tue., Jun. 4, 2019 6:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jesinta Franklin, Moet Imperial

Don Arnold/WireImage

Cheers to that!

Moët Imperial's 150th anniversary party turned into a very fashionable event on Tuesday night. Stars like Jesinta Franklin and Sammy Robinson walked the carpet at Sydney Town Hall before being treated to a decadent evening inside, complete with an elaborate champagne pyramid, Moët vending machine and sumptuous dinner.

Keep scrolling to see all of the celebrity arrival looks!

Jesinta Franklin, Moët Imperial's 150th anniversary party

Don Arnold/WireImage

JESINTA FRANKLIN

Jesinta went back to her roots with a newly brunette pixie cut and Alex Perry pale pink ball gown.

Olympia Valance, Moët Imperial's 150th anniversary party

Don Arnold/WireImage

OLYMPIA VALANCE

The Playing for Keeps star oozed glamour in an off-the-shoulder white dress and glittering heels.

Sammy Robinson, Moët Imperial's 150th anniversary party

Don Arnold/WireImage

SAMMY ROBINSON

The Instagram star kept it casual in a ribbed crop top and flowing paisley skirt.

Article continues below

Francesa Hung, Moët Imperial's 150th anniversary party

Don Arnold/WireImage

FRANCESCA HUNG

Miss Universe Australia 2018 looked effortlessly in chic in a fitted black Rachel Gilbert gown with unexpected shoulder details.

Jade Tuncdoruk, Moët Imperial's 150th anniversary party

Don Arnold/WireImage

JADÉ TUNCDORUK

The Sydney fashionista shone in an sheer Dior gown paired with a bag, necklace and heels all from the designer.

Allie Simpson, Moët Imperials 150th anniversary party

Don Arnold/WireImage

ALLI SIMPSON

The singer turned up the colour in a satin red mini wrap dress with matching lips and toes.

Article continues below

Agi Akur, Moët Imperial's 150th anniversary party

Don Arnold/WireImage

AGI AKUR

The Sydney-based model looked chic in a fashion-forward, asymmetrical ribbed dress and two-toned heels.

Cameron Robbie, Moët Imperial's 150th anniversary party

Don Arnold/WireImage

CAMERON ROBBIE

Margot Robbie's brother opted for a suave black suit and dapper bowtie.

Carissa Walford, Moët Imperials 150th anniversary party

Don Arnold/WireImage

CARISSA WALFORD

The style influencer took a risk with a one-shoulder Camilla and Marc mini dress over a Scanlan Theodore pussy bow blouse.

Article continues below

Melissa Whitelaw, Moët Imperial's 150th anniversary party

Don Arnold/WireImage

MELISSA WHITELAW

The model kept it sleek in an Alice McCall off-the-shoulder black gown with sheer detailing and Colette by Colette Hayman earrings.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Australia , Parties , Anniversaries , Jesinta Franklin , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
America's Got Talent, Kodi Lee

What America's Got Talent Means to Kodi Lee and His Family

Gwen Stefani, 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards, Candids

Why Gwen Stefani Was ''Shocked'' to Be Asked Back to The Voice

America's Got Talent, Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union Got Possessed By a Doll on America's Got Talent

Barrier-Breaking Moments in TV History for Pride Month

"Forbes" Lists America's Richest Self-Made Women

Tan France, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Queer Eye's Tan France Reveals He Began Bleaching His Skin at Age 10

Sunmi

K-Pop Star Sunmi Describes Herself as "LGBT" in Viral Concert Moment

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.