Donald Trump Clarifies Those "Nasty" Meghan Markle Comments: "I Think She's Very Nice"

by Lena Grossman | Tue., Jun. 4, 2019 3:09 PM

Donald Trump, Meghan Markle

President Donald Trump is clarifying some comments he made about Meghan Markle at an earlier time.

President Trump arrived in London on Monday morning for a three-day visit where he met with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the royal family as well as some British politicians. 

Some agenda items thus far included lunch and tea with the queen, a fancy State Banquet, a visit to Westminster Abbey as well as a press conference with Prime Minister Theresa May, whose term ends on June 7

President Trump also sat down with news anchor Piers Morganfor an interview that will air on June 5 on ITV's Good Morning Britain. Morgan inquired about the "nasty" comments Trump made about the Duchess of Sussex, which promoted President Trump to clear up his earlier remarks.

"They said some of the things that she said and it's actually on tape," he told Morgan. "And I said: 'Well, I didn't know she was nasty.' I wasn't referring to she's nasty. I said she was nasty about me. And essentially I didn't know she was nasty about me."

He then commended her for "doing a good job". 

President Donald Trump & Melania Visit the Royal Family

"I hope she enjoys her life," he added. "I think she's very nice."

When asked by Morgan again about the "nasty" descriptor, he said, "She was nasty to me. And that's okay for her to be nasty. It's not good for me to be nasty to her and I wasn't."

It all goes back to 2016 before the election when Meghan appeared on an episode of The Nightly Show With Larry WilmoreShe called Trump, who was not yet president at that point, "divisive" and "misogynistic." She also said at another point in the interview that she would remain in Canada if he won. Suits is filmed in Toronto. 

On June 1, British publication The Sun published an interview with President Trump and asked him about her comments. He reportedly said, "I didn't know that. What can I say? I didn't know that she was nasty."

One day later, he walked back his comments and tweeted, "I never called Meghan Markle 'nasty.' Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold! Will @CNN@nytimes and others apologize? Doubt it!"

Donald Trump, Queen Elizabeth II, Melania Trump, Prince Charles, Camilla, State Banquet at Buckingham Palace

During his Good Morning Britain interview, Trump also praised Meghan's husband Prince Harry and called him a "terrific guy." Prince Harry and President Trump's daughter Ivanka Trumptalked during an exhibit at Buckingham Palace on Monday, which he appreciated.

"He spent a lot of time talking to Ivanka and talking to my family. He couldn't have been nicer. I think he's great," Trump said.

Additionally, the president finds the entire royal family to be "really nice."

Prince Harry did not attend the Banquet Dinner on Monday evening and Meghan is not scheduled to appear at any events with the president.

Take a look at the gallery below to see all the photos from President Trump's trip to the U.K.

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall

Pop, Fizz, Clink!

During their U.K. trip, the Trump's are hosting a special dinner at Winfield House. They pose with Prince Charles and his wife Camilla. The First Lady wears a red-caped gown by Givenchy while the Duchess of Cornwall dazzles in a white lace, jewel-adorned dress.

Tiffany Trump, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr.

Belles of the Ball

Four of the Trump siblings don their finest ensembles for their dinner with England's royalty.

Donald Trump, Queen Elizabeth II, Melania Trump, Prince Charles, Camilla, State Banquet at Buckingham Palace

A Buckingham Banquet

President Donald Trump, Queen Elizabeth II, Melania Trump, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall stand together at the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on June 3.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Prince Michael of Kent

Bold Look

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders wears her party's colors to the state dinner.

Kellyanne Conway, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent

Disco Moment

Political consultant Kellyanne Conway takes a fashion risk in head-to-toe sequins.

Kate Middleton, State Banquet at Buckingham Palace

Simply Glowing

Kate Middleton glows as she walks through the hallway in her white Alexander McQueen dress. She wears the Lover's Knot Tiara and the yellow Royal Family Order.

Teresa May, Prince William, Steve Mnuchin, Kate Middleton, State Banquet at Buckingham Palace

A Friendly Chat

Prince William joins Prime Minister Theresa May in conversation while Kate chats with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Donald Trump, Queen Elizabeth II, State Banquet at Buckingham Palace

Cheers!

President Trump and Queen Elizabeth clink glasses at the State Banquet dinner. The 93-year-old praised the U.S. and United Kingdom's close relationship and the president in turn called her a "great, great woman."

Kate Middleton, State Banquet at Buckingham Palace

Smiles With Steven

The Duhcess of Cambridge grins during a conversation with Mnuchin.

Melania Trump, Prince Charles, State Banquet at Buckingham Palace

Pomp and Circumstance

First Lady Melania Trump walks beside Prince Charles en route to dinner.

Donald Trump, Queen Elizabeth II, State Banquet at Buckingham Palace

Raise a Glass

An inside look at the dining room where 170 guests are gathered for dinner.

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump

Sightseeing for Days

Photographers spotted the couple taking in the sights of the surrounding cityscape.

Melania Trump, Queen Elizabeth, Donald Trump, Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall

A Royal Welcome

President Trump, Melania, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla stand on the steps at Buckingham Palace on June 3 as he arrived for his state visit.

Donald Trump, Queen Elizabeth

A Happy Handshake

The 93-year-old dons a classic pastel coat and matching hat as she talks to President Trump at her home.

Prince Harry, Ivanka Trump

First Children

Ivanka Trump and Prince Harry listen intently during an exhibit at Buckingham Palace on June 3.

Queen Elizabeth II, Donald Trump

The Grand Tour

Queen Elizabeth guides President Trump through the rooms at the Palace.

Melania Trump

Suited-Up

Melania wears a white Dolce & Gabbana suit with a matching Herve Pierre hat, evoking some of Princess Diana's earlier looks.

On Tuesday evening, the First Family hosted a dinner for Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at Winfield House, where he's staying. They reportedly dined on tomatoes and burrata, beef filet with watercress puree and summer berries with vanilla ice cream. They showed off U.S.-U.K. relations by also sipping on wine that hails from Iron Horse Vineyards in Sebastopol, Calif. 

Watch Good Morning Britain on ITV weekdays from 6 a.m. to 8.30 a.m.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

