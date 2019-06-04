Is Lisa Vanderpump Really Leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jun. 4, 2019 12:28 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 9

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Will she stay or will she go? That's the question Lisa Vanderpump has danced around for months when it comes to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

LVP, an original cast member, made headlines in November when word came out that she would be exiting the reality show after the current ninth season.

"Lisa will appear in the majority of episodes this season," a production source told E! News in November 2018. "She has not been filming at every event, but fans can expect to see her throughout. The show will return to Bravo in early 2019."

Once the show premiered, with all the Puppygate drama between Lisa, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards, Lisa was coy about her future with the show.

Watch

Lisa Vanderpump Is Vindicated of Leaking Stories to Press

"It depends. I can't say," Lisa said on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after show. Lisa did say she hasn't been watching the season because "it's no fun being the recipient of everyone ganging up on you."

Now, in an interview with DailyMailTV, LVP said, "I think they've made it pretty impossible for me to go back frankly,' she said. 'So ... no.'

Lisa stopped filming with the group after an argument with Kyle filmed at her home.

"I just felt very emotional, very raw…I thought I've been through this on season four, I've been through this on season six…It's an easy accusation to mistake," Lisa said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen about not filming in large groups after the fight.

On the RHOBH after show, Lisa again voiced comparisons to seasons two, four and six, regarding how certain women approached her and friendship.

"I don't want to be a victim, I'm just talking about my emotional feelings. When you go through a really, kind of desperate time yourself, the people that are there next to you, holding your hand and supporting you, I think will forever kind of be etched in your mind as the people that got you through something. I think the people that maybe aren't there, you suddenly realize that you could possibly do without," she said.

Since she stopped filming with the other RHOBH stars, the question of whether or not she would attend the annual season-ending reunion. In the past, she gave non-committal answers, but to DailyMailTV she said, "The objective of the reunion is to reunite, right? And I have no inclination to reunite with the women who've been harassing me for 10 months now."

In an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa took a lie detector test in an effort to prove to the ladies—and viewers—that she had no hand in placing a story about Dorit and the adopted puppy in a tabloid. She addressed the lie detector test scene on the RHOBH after show.

"When John Sessa suggested, ‘Why don't you take a lie detector test?' I don't think anybody would volunteer for a lie detector test if they were one iota guilty, so I was happy to say yes. It seemed kind of intriguing," Lisa said.

"I think they should all take lie detector tests," she added. "I think you should have the reunion and have each and every one of them wired up. How about that? I've done that, can you?"

While her answers have been all over the place, at this time it seems like LVP is really putting down her diamond.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Lisa Vanderpump , Real Housewives , The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , Reality TV

Trending Stories

Latest News
Dead to Me

What Will Happen in Dead to Me Season 2? Get Ready for an Even More Complicated Dynamic

Jade Cline

Teen Mom's Jade Cline Opens Up About Painful Relationship With Her Parents

Ashton Kutcher, Punk'd

MTV Is Rebooting Punk'd and Singled Out, But There's a Catch

Stranger Things

This New Stranger Things Season 3 Poster Will Give You Chills (And Plenty of Clues)

Jeopardy!, James Holzhauer

A Salute to Jeopardy!'s James Holzhauer and His Uniting Winning Streak

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling Gets Candid About Anxiety, Single Parenting and Hard Work

The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown

Looks Like a Breaking Point on The Bachelorette: "The Beast Is Going to Come Out"

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.