Serena Williams Makes History as 1st Athlete to Make Forbes' Self-Made Women List

Serena Williams continues to make history!

The tennis champion has become the first-ever athlete to make Forbes' list of America's Richest Self-Made Women, which ranks the most successful female entrepreneurs in the country. In addition to being a 23-time Grand Slam winner, Williams—who ranks in at #80 on the list and graces the cover of the Forbes issue—is also a businesswoman, investing in numerous companies via Serena Ventures. The 37-year-old star, who has an estimated net worth of $225 million, has reportedly been investing in 34 startups in recent years.

Of the investments, which are geared toward her personal interests, Williams tells Forbes, "I want to be a part of it. I want to be in the infrastructure. I want to be the brand, instead of just being the face."