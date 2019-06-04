MTV Is Rebooting Punk'd and Singled Out, But There's a Catch

MTV has no shortage of iconic TV shows in its past, and now it's preparing many of them for a new generation. After the revival of The Real World comes the return of Punk'd and Singled Out, but like the Facebook factor involved with The Real World (the new season is on Facebook Watch), there's a catch with the return of these two reality shows.

Singled Out and Punk'd will return as reimaginations on Quibi, a mobile-first streaming platform. Each revived show will have 20 new episodes under 10 minutes long.

"This deal builds on MTV's strategy of reinventing our iconic shows to reach new audiences on pioneering new platforms like Quibi," Chris McCarthy, president of MTV, said in a statement. "We are excited to be working with Jeffrey, Doug and the Quibi team to reinvent Punk'd and Singled Out for a new generation of fans."