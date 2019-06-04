Looks Like a Breaking Point on The Bachelorette: "The Beast Is Going to Come Out"

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jun. 4, 2019 6:17 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown

ABC

Forget Game of Thrones' Battle of the Bastards, the new must-watch TV showdown is The Bachelorette's Battle of the Lukes. And it looks like things will get even more dramatic in the Monday, June 10 episode.

In the preview for what's to come on the hit reality show, ABC is setting the stage for something…ominous. There are shots of the men, specifically Luke Parker, looking distraught, and Hannah Brown looking concerned. There's voiceover to make it even more sinister sounding.

"The woman of my dreams is slipping out of my fingers and I'm at the breaking point," Luke says.

"The beast is going to come out," an unseen suitor says.

Watch

Bachelorette Hannah B.'s Reaction to Luke's Love: Please Don't

There are plenty of shots of romance and flirting—including a pool table makeout session—and even more previews of The Bachelorette men glaring at each other.

Who's the snake slithering into Hannah's heart and mind?

Viewers were warned about Luke P. and his placement in Bachelor Nation lore.

"There are shades of Chad there. But I don't want to call him a ‘villain,' because I don't know that we necessarily have villains anymore — there are a lot more shades of gray," ABC's reality chief Rob Mills said. "Whether he's in love with Hannah or not, he believes he's in love with her, almost from the very beginning. So he's not necessarily a bad guy, but he is a controversial guy."

In the Monday, May 27 episode of The Bachelorette, Hannah put Luke P. in his place when he tried to cut her off when she approached him about his confidence turning into cockiness.

"Yeah, hold on. Let me talk," she said. "I want you to, like, focus on me, and you do that, but you also don't respect that I do have other relationships here for me and that bothers me. I like confidence, but it's like, cocky in a way and I don't like that at all. I want it to change."

See what's next on The Bachelorette, Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ The Bachelorette Australia , Hannah Brown , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ashton Kutcher, Punk'd

MTV Is Rebooting Punk'd and Singled Out, But There's a Catch

Stranger Things

This New Stranger Things Season 3 Poster Will Give You Chills (And Plenty of Clues)

Jeopardy!, James Holzhauer

A Salute to Jeopardy!'s James Holzhauer and His Uniting Winning Streak

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling Gets Candid About Anxiety, Single Parenting and Hard Work

Dance Moms: Where Are They Now

Dance Moms Returns: Where Are Abby Lee Miller's Students Now?

Jonas Brothers: Chasing Happiness

The Biggest Jonas Brothers Revelations in Chasing Happiness

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Premieres With Shocking Secrets, Catfishing and Big Investments

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.