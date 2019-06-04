Joe Jonas Plays Perfect Instagram Husband for Sophie Turner on the Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Jun. 4, 2019 6:07 AM

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, 'Chasing Happiness' film premiere

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Chasing happiness...and the perfect red carpet photo. 

On Monday night, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner seemingly found both at the Los Angeles premiere of the Jonas Brothers' new documentary, Chasing Happiness. Along with Nick JonasKevin Jonas and their respective spouses, Priyanka Chopraand Danielle Jonas, the famous family dazzled the red carpet in honor of their highly anticipated project. 

In between posing with his brothers, colleagues and parents or greeting fans, Joe took a moment to be the ultimate Instagram husband, whipping out a phone to snap a shot of his well-known wife and capture the moment. Hey, she might want to add it to her Instagram Story later. 

The singer and Game of Thrones star, who tied the knot just last month in an unexpected Las Vegas ceremony, were dressed to impress for the occasion, Joe sporting a gray suit accented with a mustard shirt while Sophie opted for a metallic slip dress by Paco Rabanne. 

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Chasing Happiness Premiere

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

We'll just file this under "marriage goals."

Chasing Happiness is out now on Amazon Prime. 

TAGS/ Sophie Turner , Joe Jonas , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

