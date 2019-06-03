Former Hi-5 Star Nathan Foley Thrills Fans With The Voice Australia Comeback

Nine
by Ashley Spencer | Mon., Jun. 3, 2019 5:43 PM
Nine
Let's give a big high five to Nathan Foley.
The former Hi-5 star made a surprise return on The Voice Australia Monday night, giving an electric performance of '80s classic "Footloose".
Now 39, Nathan started out at 18 when he landed a spot in children's entertaining group Hi-5 in 1999, alongside Kellie Crawford, Kahleen de Leon Jones, Tim Harding and Charli Robinson. He left the group in 2008 but based on his The Voice audition, Nathan's still got it!
"I bumped into a girl [recently] who grew up watching me on TV when I was a kid, and she says, 'Where have you been? I haven't seen you for like 10 years. Have you given up on singing?'" Foley said on the show. "That really made the big decision in my head just to get out there and say, ‘Look, I'm still here,' and show who Nathan Foley really is."
Peter Carrette Archive/Getty Images
Delta Goodrem was the first coach to turn her chair for the Liverpool native, excitedly dancing on her feet throughout his performance, with Boy George spinning around at the last second. Ultimately, Nathan chose to be Team Delta.
"Delta's lovely, she's very truthful, she's very upfront, she's just real," he told Who. "I love real people. I'm not completely into fake or two-faced people, and I think she generates a lot of honesty and truth."
Nathan has spent the last 10 years mostly performing on cruise ships overseas. But fans seem to agree that in his decade-long absence from the Australian spotlight Nathan has remained talented and aged like a fine wine.
We all had a crush on @nathan_foley when we were kids. He’s still good looking now ❤️ https://t.co/ZVD1Sn5dAM— Megan (@DGoodremGeek) June 3, 2019
Omg he is 39!!!! Where have the past 20 years gone?? Nathan you are still HAAWWTTT! 🥰🥰 #TheVoiceAU— ❤️ᖇᎯᏣᏂ🖤 (@Bombergrl2000) June 3, 2019
Nathan CRUSHED IT!! Fun fact: I was the biggest hi-5 fan ever when I was little and mum was trying to get me a Nathan doll cause he was my fave and it was the last doll and some lady actually snatched the doll out of mum’s trolley so I never got one 😂 #gonathan #TheVoiceAU— Kayla 💕🌸💛 (@_KaylaJade_) June 3, 2019
DO YOU KNOW HOW FREAKING EXCITED I AM TO SEE NATHAN FROM HI-5! MY CHILDHOOD 🙌🏾😭 #TheVoiceAU— Alisha (@alishaaaaaa123) June 3, 2019
aussie mutuals who watched hi-5 as kids where you at?????? nathan’s back and i’m pic.twitter.com/BCvYamXs57— rhi (@slayrearp) June 2, 2019
when I was a kid I used to repeatedly dream @nathan_foley was my Dad (??) and now I just saw him on @TheVoiceAU I’m scared I’m going to have that dream again tonight pic.twitter.com/7CtsBe9AAT— krystal ☁️ (@kryzzleberry) June 3, 2019
The Voice Australia airs Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at 7.30pm on Nine.
