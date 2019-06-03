Former Hi-5 Star Nathan Foley Thrills Fans With The Voice Australia Comeback

  • By
    &

by Ashley Spencer | Mon., Jun. 3, 2019 5:43 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Nathan Foley, The Voice Australia 2019

Nine

Let's give a big high five to Nathan Foley.

The former Hi-5 star made a surprise return on The Voice Australia Monday night, giving an electric performance of '80s classic "Footloose".

Now 39, Nathan started out at 18 when he landed a spot in children's entertaining group Hi-5 in 1999, alongside Kellie Crawford, Kahleen de Leon Jones, Tim Harding and Charli Robinson. He left the group in 2008 but based on his The Voice audition, Nathan's still got it!

"I bumped into a girl [recently] who grew up watching me on TV when I was a kid, and she says, 'Where have you been? I haven't seen you for like 10 years. Have you given up on singing?'" Foley said on the show. "That really made the big decision in my head just to get out there and say, ‘Look, I'm still here,' and show who Nathan Foley really is."

Nathan Foley, Hi-5

Peter Carrette Archive/Getty Images

Delta Goodrem was the first coach to turn her chair for the Liverpool native, excitedly dancing on her feet throughout his performance, with Boy George spinning around at the last second. Ultimately, Nathan chose to be Team Delta.

"Delta's lovely, she's very truthful, she's very upfront, she's just real," he told Who. "I love real people. I'm not completely into fake or two-faced people, and I think she generates a lot of honesty and truth."

Nathan has spent the last 10 years mostly performing on cruise ships overseas. But fans seem to agree that in his decade-long absence from the Australian spotlight Nathan has remained talented and aged like a fine wine.

The Voice Australia airs Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at 7.30pm on Nine.

Read

Jack Vidgen Stuns The Voice Australia Coaches With Adele's "Hello"

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Top Stories , Australia , The Voice Australia , Reality TV

Trending Stories

Latest News
Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos

Dr. Paul Nassif Is Engaged! See All the Photos From His Romantic Proposal

Jennifer Lopez, 2019 CFDA Awards

CFDA Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Ciara, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Why Ciara Felt She Was ''Failing'' as a Single Mom After Future Split: ''None of It Was Ideal''

Jennifer Lopez, 2019 CFDA Awards

Jennifer Lopez Bares Her Abs of Steel on 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards Red Carpet

Jeopardy!, James Holzhauer

Jeopardy! Champ James Holzhauer Ends Winning Streak

Kendall Jenner, amfAR, 2019 Cannes Film Festival

Watch Kendall Jenner's Priceless Reaction to Pete Davidson's Modeling Debut

President Donald Trump & Melania Visit the Royal Family

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.