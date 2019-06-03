Former Hi-5 Star Nathan Foley Thrills Fans With The Voice Australia Comeback

Let's give a big high five to Nathan Foley.

The former Hi-5 star made a surprise return on The Voice Australia Monday night, giving an electric performance of '80s classic "Footloose".

Now 39, Nathan started out at 18 when he landed a spot in children's entertaining group Hi-5 in 1999, alongside Kellie Crawford, Kahleen de Leon Jones, Tim Harding and Charli Robinson. He left the group in 2008 but based on his The Voice audition, Nathan's still got it!

"I bumped into a girl [recently] who grew up watching me on TV when I was a kid, and she says, 'Where have you been? I haven't seen you for like 10 years. Have you given up on singing?'" Foley said on the show. "That really made the big decision in my head just to get out there and say, ‘Look, I'm still here,' and show who Nathan Foley really is."