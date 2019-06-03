Does a Jeopardy! Leak Reveal James Holzhauer's Record-Breaking Fate?

Is this the moment Jeopardy! fans have dreaded (or awaited, depending on your feelings)? It just might be. Warning! Potential spoilers follow.

Leaked Jeopardy! footage may show the end of the line for history-making champ James Holzhauer. Holzhauer, who set the record for most money won in one episode, appears to lose in the Monday, June 3 episode of the long-running game show. Leaked footage (if you want to see it, a quick internet search will wield the video) shows Holzhauer coming up roughly $60,000 shy of beating Ken Jennings' $2.52 million total winnings during his winning streak in 2004.

Sony Pictures Television did not immediately respond to request for comment, but The New York Times published an interview with Holzhauer detailing his loss.