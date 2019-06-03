Lili Reinhart Warns Fans to "Trust Your Gut" After Scary Uber Incident

Lili Reinhart is sending a message to her fans after a frightening experience over the weekend.

After landing at an airport, the 22-year-old Riverdale star was "ushered to a car" by someone who was posing as a professional service driver. The actress then realized that the car showed no signs of being a professional service, so she decided not to get in. This scary incident prompted Reinhart to take to Twitter to send a warning message to her followers about their safety.

"PSA: I was just ushered to a car by someone posing to be an airport cab/Uber driver," Reinhart tweeted Sunday evening. "I got to his car and there were absolutely no signs that he was a professional service driver. So I did NOT get into the car."