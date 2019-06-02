Stormi Webster Is "100% Okay" After Spending the Day In the Hospital Due to Allergic Reaction

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scotts little girl Stormi Webster had a bit of a health scare on Sunday.

The Kylie Cosmetics owner posted a photo of Stormi sleeping and revealed that she "spent the day in the hospital with my baby."

Kylie write, "She had an allergic reaction but is 100% okay now and we are home. Nothing else matters when these things happen."

Her note continued, "God bless all the moms with sick babies. I'm sending so much love and positive energy your way."

Kylie didn't specify what caused Stormi's allergic reaction.

The 21-year-old got sentimental in another post on her Instagram Story where she showed the setting sun painting the sky a multitude of colors.