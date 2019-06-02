Revamp Your Winter Wardrobe With These 6 Essential Pieces

Pretty Little Thing
Pretty Little Thing
Baby, it's cold outside.
Luckily, winter doesn't have to mean the end of your fashionable self. We've rounded up the season's most stylish must-haves with Pretty Little Thing to bring some joy as you say goodbye to beach days and hello to cosy fireside chats and wintry adventures with friends.
From over-sized teddy coats to seriously edgy heels, keep scrolling to shop the looks that will actually make you thankful to throw on another layer.
Pretty Little Thing
You'll be the cosiest of cosies in this oversized and snuggly camel teddy coat that can easily be dressed up or down.
SHOP NOW: Pretty Little Thing Camel Borg Pocket Front Coat, $112
Pretty Little Thing
Add some sparkle to your hair with a very on-trend oversized barrette. Bonus: It's also super practical at keeping pesky fly-aways off your face!
SHOP NOW: Pretty Little Thing Silver Diamante Over Sized Hair Clip, $10
Pretty Little Thing
A good denim jacket is a staple of any wardrobe. Try this over-sized style featuring a distressed look and raw finish.
SHOP NOW: Pretty Little Thing Aymeline Light Wash Distressed Oversized Denim Jacket, $88
Pretty Little Thing
It's hard to go wrong with a basic sweatshirt and this millennial pink crew neck is perfect paired with leggings and sneakers.
SHOP NOW: Pretty Little Thing Link Pink Ultimate Oversized Sweater, $35
Pretty Little Thing
These dungarees feature a zip front and wide legs, adding twists on the tried-and-true classic style.
SHOP NOW: Pretty Little Thing Stone Zip Through Dungarees, $78
Pretty Little Thing
Jazz up any outfit with these head-turning snake-print stilettos. Pair them with a dress for a night out or add extra edge with leather pants.
SHOP NOW: Pretty Little Thing Snake Mid Heel Ankle Boot, $88
