Revamp Your Winter Wardrobe With These 6 Essential Pieces

  • E! Online with Pretty Little Thing

by Ashley Spencer | Sun., Jun. 2, 2019 8:15 PM

E! and PrettyLittleThing

  • Share
  • Tweet
Pretty Little Thing, Winter Wardrobe Essentials

Pretty Little Thing

Baby, it's cold outside.

Luckily, winter doesn't have to mean the end of your fashionable self. We've rounded up the season's most stylish must-haves with Pretty Little Thing to bring some joy as you say goodbye to beach days and hello to cosy fireside chats and wintry adventures with friends.

From over-sized teddy coats to seriously edgy heels, keep scrolling to shop the looks that will actually make you thankful to throw on another layer.

Pretty Little Thing, Winter Wardrobe Essentials

Pretty Little Thing

COAT COUTURE

You'll be the cosiest of cosies in this oversized and snuggly camel teddy coat that can easily be dressed up or down.

SHOP NOW: Pretty Little Thing Camel Borg Pocket Front Coat, $112

Pretty Little Thing, Winter Wardrobe Essentials

Pretty Little Thing

BARRETTE BLING

Add some sparkle to your hair with a very on-trend oversized barrette. Bonus: It's also super practical at keeping pesky fly-aways off your face!

SHOP NOW: Pretty Little Thing Silver Diamante Over Sized Hair Clip, $10

Pretty Little Thing, Winter Wardrobe Essentials

Pretty Little Thing

DENIM DREAMIN'

A good denim jacket is a staple of any wardrobe. Try this over-sized style featuring a distressed look and raw finish.

SHOP NOW: Pretty Little Thing Aymeline Light Wash Distressed Oversized Denim Jacket, $88

Article continues below

Pretty Little Thing, Winter Wardrobe Essentials

Pretty Little Thing

PRETTY IN PINK

It's hard to go wrong with a basic sweatshirt and this millennial pink crew neck is perfect paired with leggings and sneakers.

SHOP NOW: Pretty Little Thing Link Pink Ultimate Oversized Sweater, $35

Pretty Little Thing, Winter Wardrobe Essentials

Pretty Little Thing

UPDATED OVERALLS

These dungarees feature a zip front and wide legs, adding twists on the tried-and-true classic style.

SHOP NOW: Pretty Little Thing Stone Zip Through Dungarees, $78

Pretty Little Thing, Winter Wardrobe Essentials

Pretty Little Thing

SNAKESKIN BOOTS

Jazz up any outfit with these head-turning snake-print stilettos. Pair them with a dress for a night out or add extra edge with leather pants.

SHOP NOW: Pretty Little Thing Snake Mid Heel Ankle Boot, $88

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Fashion , Australia , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Beyonce, 2019 Wearable Art Gala, Instagram

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Go Full Lion King at Tina Knowles' Gala

E-Comm: June Horoscopes

Shop Your June 2019 Horoscope!

Zendaya

Zendaya Takes You Inside Her Outdoor Oasis in Vogue's 73 Questions

Scott Disick, KUWTK 1608

Scott Disick Unveils His "Talentless" Clothing Brand & One Kardashian Family Member Isn't So Impressed

Ecomm: Fashion Subscription Boxes, Stitch Fix

5 Best Fashion Boxes for the Perfect Yet Effortless Wardrobe

Wells Adams, Dean Unglert

Wells Adams and Dean Unglert Reveal Their Favorite Bachelorette Suitors This Season

Natalie Halcro, Relatively Nat & Liv 101

Natalie Halcro Stages the Silliest Heist in History for Her Parents' Anniversary During Relatively Nat & Liv's Premiere

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.