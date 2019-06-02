Jack Vidgen Stuns The Voice Australia Coaches With Adele's "Hello"

He has everything!

Jack Vidgen made his debut on The Voice Australia Sunday night, performing a version of Adele's iconic track "Hello" that earned him a four-chair turn from the coaches.

While Delta Goodrem and Guy Sebastian recognised the now 22-year-old right away, Boy George and Kelly Rowland took some educating.

"George, he's like very well known here," Guy—who ultimately convinced Jack to join his team—told the "Karma Chameleon" singer. "I'm just shocked to see you on stage, I'm so glad to see you and your voice, my gosh."