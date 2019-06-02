Jack Vidgen Stuns The Voice Australia Coaches With Adele's "Hello"

  • By
    &

by Ashley Spencer | Sun., Jun. 2, 2019 5:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jack Vidgen, The Voice Australia 2019

Nine

He has everything!

Jack Vidgen made his debut on The Voice Australia Sunday night, performing a version of Adele's iconic track "Hello" that earned him a four-chair turn from the coaches. 

While Delta Goodrem and Guy Sebastian recognised the now 22-year-old right away, Boy George and Kelly Rowland took some educating.

"George, he's like very well known here," Guy—who ultimately convinced Jack to join his team—told the "Karma Chameleon" singer. "I'm just shocked to see you on stage, I'm so glad to see you and your voice, my gosh."

Jack first burst onto the scene at age 14 when he auditioned for Australia's Got Talent with Whitney Houston's power ballad "I Have Nothing" in 2011. A YouTube video of that moment has now racked up more than 65-million views.

But following his AGT series win, the Manly-raised star struggled to find his footing. He moved to Los Angeles at age 16 and cut himself off from most of his friends and family.

"I went over there and I just think I hit a lot of road blocks, and I got exposed to a lot of things that I just don't think was great to be exposed to at that age," he told the coaches. "It's really scary to be alone and hit rock bottom. I think it was just kind of a snowball effect."

Jack said he hoped returning on The Voice with a coach who could properly mentor and support him would give him a renewed love of music and performing.

"I want to share my narrative through singing and music and writing," he said on stage. "It's showing the beautiful parts of pain, that's what I want to do in life."

And while Jack has faced some critique over his changed appearance (he's admitted to getting lip fillers), he only wants to focus on one thing.

"I think there will definitely be scrutiny, but I'm the most comfortable I've ever been in my own skin at the moment," he said. "I'm just here to sing. It's all I want to do."

The Voice Australia airs Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at 7.30pm on Nine.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Top Stories , Australia , The Voice Australia

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jenelle Evans, David Eason

Jenelle Evans Shares Throwback of David Eason and Daughter Ensley as Custody Battle Continues

Raven Gates, Adam Gottschalk

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Are Engaged—See Which Bachelor Couples Are Still Together

Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines

Chip and Joanna Gaines Celebrate Completing Harvard Business School Course

Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade Surprises Students and Gives Powerful Speech at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Graduation

Raven Gates, Adam Gottschalk, Instagram

Bachelor in Paradise's Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Are Engaged

Andy Cohen, Baby, Son, Benjamin Allen Cohen

Andy Cohen Celebrates His First Birthday as a Dad With Baby Benjamin

Donald Trump, Meghan Markle

Donald Trump Responds to Meghan Markle's Criticism: "I Didn't Know That She Was Nasty"

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.