Chip and Joanna Gaines Celebrate Completing Harvard Business School Course

"What we witnessed this week at @harvardhbs was human beings at their very finest," Joanna wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the graduates. "85 people from all around the world, from all different walks of lives, with different cultural backgrounds, religions, political beliefs and professions. We learned from one another and spoke into each other's lives, sometimes challenging but always valuing every perspective. Not a single one of us were alike, and yet by doing something as simple as listening to and respecting one another, we were challenged and made better."

"Thankful for this opportunity @anitaelberse – your leadership and your passion caused grown, busy adults to think with curiosity about our own businesses and about the world around us," she said. "Oh and one more thing... I know I might be biased but I'd like to officially cast my vote for Chip as CLASS PREZ. #ChipForPrez."

The Harvard course was right up Chip and Joanna's alley; the HGTV stars and owners of Magnolia Homes in Waco, Texas earlier this year announced the launch of their own media company.