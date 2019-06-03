Jennifer Lopez's CFDA Fashion Icon Award Is More Than Well-Deserved: See Her Best Looks

Damn, J.Lo!

Jennifer Lopez has been crushing it with her often sexy, avant-garde fashion style for more than two decades now. Seriously, who can forget the iconic plunging green tropical-print Versace dress she wore to the 2000 Grammys? Or the gorgeous gowns she's worn to the Oscars?

So it should comes as no surprise that the 49-year-old actress and singer will be honored with the CFDA Fashion Icon Award at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday at the Brooklyn Museum.

"Jennifer Lopez's style is bold, uninhibited, and always memorable," Steven Kolb, president and CEO of the CFDA, had said in a statement. "Designers, including many of our CFDA members, love to dress her for both stage and private moments."