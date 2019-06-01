Snooki Shares First Photo of Her Kids Together 2 Days After Giving Birth

LaValle, party of five!

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and her husband Jionni LaValle welcomed their third child together on May 30—a baby boy named Angelo James LaValle. He weighs 7 pounds, 8 ounces and she was more than ready to meet her little boy in the days leading up to his birth. Four days before having him, she wrote on her Instagram Story, "Come out you little s--t." It's all out of love!

On Saturday, the Jersey Shore star posted some photos on her timeline and Instagram Story of herself with Angelo. She also shared some totally heartwarming snapshots of her kids Lorenzo LaValle and Giovanna LaValle holding baby Angelo.

"MY SQUAD," she captioned the pictures. "So proud of Lorenzo & Giovanna for killing it with Angelo! #ProudMawma"

In the first picture, Angelo rests in Giovanna's arm while Lorenzo wraps his arm around both of them. In another picture, the big brother snuggles with the newborn.