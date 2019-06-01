Snooki Shares First Photo of Her Kids Together 2 Days After Giving Birth

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Jun. 1, 2019 8:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Snooki, Nicole Polizzi, Lorenzo, Giovanna, Angelo, Instagram

Nicole Polizzi/Instagram

LaValle, party of five!

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and her husband Jionni LaValle welcomed their third child together on May 30—a baby boy named Angelo James LaValle. He weighs 7 pounds, 8 ounces and she was more than ready to meet her little boy in the days leading up to his birth. Four days before having him, she wrote on her Instagram Story, "Come out you little s--t." It's all out of love!

On Saturday, the Jersey Shore star posted some photos on her timeline and Instagram Story of herself with Angelo. She also shared some totally heartwarming snapshots of her kids Lorenzo LaValle and Giovanna LaValle holding baby Angelo.

"MY SQUAD," she captioned the pictures. "So proud of Lorenzo & Giovanna for killing it with Angelo! #ProudMawma"

In the first picture, Angelo rests in Giovanna's arm while Lorenzo wraps his arm around both of them. In another picture, the big brother snuggles with the newborn.

Watch

Jersey Shore Star Snooki Gives Birth to Baby No. 3!

The 31-year-old posted a number of photos of herself breastfeeding Angelo and shared some insight into what her life is like now as a mom of three.

"Trying to manage three kids. Is it too soon to have vodka?" she wrote on one slide.

Snooki

Instagram

In another picture, she wrote, "So excited to be breastfeeding again!! He's doing so well."

Snooki also dubbed her two sons "best pals." So sweet!

Much of the Jersey Shore cast sent their well-wishes to the mom of three after she announced Angelo's birth on Instagram.

Pauly D for instance, wrote, "So beautiful how old is he?"

Deena Cortese commented, "So gorgeous!!!! Love you so much !! CJ can't wait to meet his bestie." Deena and her husband Christopher Buckner welcomed their first child Christopher John (CJ) on Jan. 5.

Snooki's BFF JWoww wrote, "Perfect little Angelo" with lots of heart emojis.

Welcome to the family, Angelo!

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Snooki , Babies , , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Fergie, Josh Duhamel, Tom Ford

Fergie Files for Divorce From Josh Duhamel Almost 2 Years After Separation

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth Gushes Over Miley Cyrus As He Calls Himself "Husband Goals"

Kim Kardashian, North West, Instagram

North West Tries Her Hand at High Fashion as She Helps Kim Kardashian With a Fitting

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Ariana Grande

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and "20,000 Teenagers" Live It Up at Ariana Grande Concert

Russell Wilson, Daughter, Sienna, Ballet Class

Russell Wilson and Daughter Sienna Are Taking Ballet Classes Together and It's Just the Cutest

Angelina Jolie, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Zahara, Vivienne, Shiloh, Dumbo Premiere

All the Details on Angelina Jolie and Her 6 Kids' "Fun" Summer in Albuquerque

Khloe Kardashian, Prom, Narbeh, Fan

Khloe Kardashian Goes to Prom With a High School Student Superfan

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.