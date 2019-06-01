Russell Wilson and Daughter Sienna Are Taking Ballet Classes Together and It's Just the Cutest

How sweet!

Russell Wilson and his and wife Ciara's 2-year-old daughter Sienna have been taking parent and me ballet classes together over the past few months.

In a video he posted on Saturday, Wilson is seen holding the hand of the little girl, who is wearing a pale pink tutu, as he and an unidentified woman walk her down a trail of colorful cardboard stars and help her leap over small mats. Russell and Sienna then lay on their stomachs inside plastic hoops, side by side, and perform stretching exercises. He later lifts her up in the air.