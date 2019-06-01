Noah Cyrus Strips Down for NSFW Photo and Paris Hilton Approves

Is naughty Noah Cyrus following in Miley Cyrus' footsteps?

The pop star's 19-year-old sister and fellow singer posted on her Instagram page on Friday night a photo of herself appearing topless in white lace underwear and posing in front of an open window. The pic is censored; Her nipples are covered with graphics of stars.

"You can watch from your window," she wrote in the caption.

Her sister Miley famously went through a wild phrase in 2014 and 2015, during which she shared on her social media pages many censored NSFW selfies, and also showcased risqué looks in concert.