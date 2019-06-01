Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Honor Princess Diana With Pride Month Tribute

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are remembering his late mother Princess Diana as they celebrate LGBT Pride Month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted on their Instagram page on Friday night a collage of photos to promote accounts for charities and initiatives such as Human Rights Campaign, PFLAG, the Trevor Project and the It Gets Better Project.

The collage includes a pic of Diana sitting on a bed next to a patient at a London medical facility for people affected by HIV and AIDS in 1996. The Princess of Wales, who was known for her charity work to raise awareness and stop stigmas about patients and the disease, died in a car crash less than a year later.