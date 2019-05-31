George Clooney, Ben Affleck and Now Robert Pattinson: See Batman's Evolution On the Big Screen

Robert Pattinson is saying goodbye to the small town of Forks, Washington and hello to the big city of Gotham.

The Twilight star has officially been named as the man who will play Batman in the upcoming film The Batman, set to be directed by Matt Reeves. According to The Hollywood Reporter he beat out stars Nicholas Hoult, Armie Hammer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson for the highly-sought after job.

By landing this role, Robert is joining an elite group of men who have played the caped crusader. Over the years, stars like Michael Keatonand George Clooney have tested out the iconic black suit, with Ben Affleckbeing the last star to drive the Batmobile.

However, not everyone is able to do the character justice. In February, Affleck said he was ready to pass on the torch. "I couldn't crack it... I thought it was time to let someone else take a shot at it. They got some really good people, so I'm excited," he explained.