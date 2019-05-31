Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Split From Joint Charity With Prince William and Kate Middleton: Reports

It looks like another royal breakup is on the horizon, which could spell the end of the "Fab Four."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markleare expected to break away from the Royal Foundation, their joint charity with his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton, according to The Sun and other outlets.

The news comes amid months of rumors of a feud between the two couples, fueled by the recent creation of a new household to represent Harry and Meghan—with a new Instagram account to boot and subsequent unfollowing of William and Kate, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's physical move from the quartet's shared Kensington Palace complex to Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle.

"Things did get very bad between the brothers and they didn't see each other privately for a number of months after the royal wedding," a royal source told The Sun. "Certainly the animosity over status, money and Meghan meant that the split in their joint households had to be brought forward much more quickly than anticipated, so perhaps it was inevitable that their joint charity has to be split too."

"Meghan and Harry want to do things differently to William and Kate," the royal source continued. "William is the future king and so is sometimes restricted in what he can do. The Sussexes want the flexibility of more commercial decisions. But the brothers' relationship has vastly improved since their working lives have separated."

Buckingham Palace declined comment on the reports.

A source told E! News, "No decisions have been taken and the situation announced in March is still ongoing. Their Royal Highnesses are excited for the next stage, and are looking forward to furthering their charity work and also working together on the big issues such as mental health."