The Subtle Way Taylor Swift Proved She's Over Her Feud With Katy Perry

No bad blood here!

Taylor Swift hinted she's over her feud with Katy Perry this week by adding the singer's new hit, "Never Really Over," to her Apple Music "ME!" playlist.

Perry dropped the song late Thursday evening. By early Friday morning, several music lovers had noticed the tune had made its way into Swift's selection.

The list also includedCiara's "Thinkin Bout You"—which Swift has raved about—as well as Carly Rae Jepsen's "Want You in My Room" and Lizzo's "Juice." In addition, it featured her new chart-topper "ME!" as well as "Hey Look Ma, I Made It" by her collaborator and Panic! at the Disco singer Brendon Urie.

It looks like each song was carefully curated by the 10-time Grammy winner, too.

"'Maybe a hundred bad days made a hundred good stories, a hundred good stories make me interesting at parties'—the lyrics of AJR's '100 Bad Days' pretty much sum it up," Swift wrote alongside the tracks. "Everything that happens to us is just part of a story we'll tell someday. These songs are the soundtrack to my story at the moment. I love this playlist for kitchen dance parties, long drives home, sun-soaked reflection, or aggressive bopping. All songs have been loved and appreciated by ME!"