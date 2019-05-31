Adam Sandler Reveals How He Got Maroon 5 to Perform at His Daughter's Bat Mitzvah

May. 31, 2019

Adam Sandler, Maroon 5, Adam Levine

Adam Sandler isn't just a regular dad…he's a cool dad. After all, how many parents can say they got Maroon 5 to perform at their child's bat mitzvah?

The 52-year-old comedic actor revealed how he pulled off the epic feat on Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Sandler knew he wanted to do something special for his daughter's big day. So, he texted Adam Levine and asked him if he'd be willing to sing a few songs.

"I don't know why I did it," The Waterboy star said. "Then you see the dot dot dot. Immediately, I'm like, 'Oh, he got it. He's about to say something.'"

The singer was happy to oblige and even asked Sandler if he had any song requests. He also ended up bringing Maroon 5's lead guitarist James Valentine for the bat mitzvah, which took place last weekend.

"They played three great songs," Sandler said. "It was the coolest thing, man."

Watch

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Hold Hands in Italy

Needless to say, Sandler's daughter was totally stoked when she saw the musicians take the stage.

"Oh, she hugged me so much—my Sadie," he recalled.

As cool as Sandler's gift was, he joked that Jennifer Aniston's present was the one to take the cake.       

"She had stuff going on. So, she sent a gift—one of the best gifts Sadie received…$1.8 million," he quipped. "We couldn't believe it, and Sadie blew it."

Watch the video to hear him tell the whole story.

