Decoding Miley Cyrus' She Is Coming Lyrics: Messages of Love, Drugs and Cattitude

She is here!

Miley Cyrus is back with new music! The 26-year-old singer has just dropped her EP, She Is Coming, featuring six new tracks. The EP starts out with the song "Mother's Daughter," followed by "Unholy" and her song with Ghostface Killah, "D.R.E.A.M." The fourth track on the EP is "Cattitude," featuring RuPaul. This track is followed by songs "Party Up the Street," which Cyrus worked on with Swae Lee and Mike WiLL Made-It, and "The Most."

Prior to the EP's release, Cyrus had been teasing her new songs on social media and in interviews.

"I've been working on [the EP] since last year, kind of early last year," Cyrus said on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. "I kind of had the record turned in and done. I've been working with Andrew Wyatt from Miike Snow, Mike WiLL who I've worked with a ton obviously in the past."

Cyrus went on to talk about her collaboration with Mark Ronson on "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart."