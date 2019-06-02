7 Unique Father's Day Gifts to Surprise Dad

Dad, papá, pop, stepdad...whatever we call him, Father's Day is coming and it's time to celebrate and thank our father figure(s). Some dads are easy to shop for: the golfers, the wine aficionados, the bookworms, the TV lovers and the Amazon addicts.

Other dads have us wracking our brains every year to come up with a gift he'll love. May we present our list below? Each of the items is a one-of-a-kind find that we've given our dads in the past, and we can attest that he was happily surprised.

However you celebrate, we hope you and your dad(s) have a great Father's Day!

Baseball Park Map Glasses - Set of 2

If your dad's a baseball fan, look no further. Each set of two whiskey glasses features a map of an iconic MLB stadium in the team's two main colors.

Penny Cufflinks With Personalized Year

It'll be your father's lucky day every time he wears these cufflinks. Customize options allow you to choose the same year on both pennies or a different year on each, so you can memorialize birthdays, anniversaries, vacations and more.

Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit

Foodie dads will get a spicy kick out of this DIY kit that includes peppers, vinegars, brown sugar, six bottles and customizable labels so they can name their culinary creations.

Hero Bookend

Treat your pop like the superhero he is with this playful bookend.

Scratch Map Deluxe

Calling all adventurer dads! When you scratch off places you've visited, you'll discover illustrations with interesting tidbits about world geography.

PhoneSoap Smartphone Sanitizer

For the dad who has everything. This easy-to-use sanitizer and charger helps zap the bacteria breeding on your smartphone. Bonus: The case has built-in amplifiers so you can keep listening to music or use your phone's alarm while it's getting its spa treatment. 

Personalized Family Member Signpost

Whether your family is near or far, dad will love this family signpost. It's all customizable, so you can have slats for relatives, favorite vacation spots or just to list you family members. You can also buy individual signs without the post for $35 each.

