How to Rock the Rocketman Look IRL

Rocketman is finally on the big screen, tiny dancers. And we imagine some of you fashionistas are as excited as we are to unleash our inner Elton John into our daily wardrobes. Kingsman x Mr Porter and Lucky Brand agree, as both labels are releasing limited-edition Rocketman collections.

To add to the fun, we've hand-picked some looks to add a little glam rock to your everyday attire. The key is texture: Think sequins, velvet, lamé, faux fur, glitter—just not all at once.

If Benny and the Jets could see you now!