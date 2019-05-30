Apple, Psalm, Poet, Oh My! Revisiting Hollywood's Most Unique Kid Names

In need of a standout name for your newborn? Look no further than Hollywood.

After all, celebrity parents have been known to give their kids some pretty standout names, as evidenced by the last two decades. From Gwyneth Paltrowand Chris Martin's unforgettable choice of Apple for their first child back in 2004 to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's recent moniker for their newborn son, Psalm West, the stars have expanded the boundaries of what is possible in the kid naming department.

From beloved movie characters to the Bible, famous parents have seemingly drawn inspiration for their chosen names from virtually every aspect of life.