Apple, Psalm, Poet, Oh My! Revisiting Hollywood's Most Unique Kid Names

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., May. 30, 2019 1:31 PM
In need of a standout name for your newborn? Look no further than Hollywood.
After all, celebrity parents have been known to give their kids some pretty standout names, as evidenced by the last two decades. From Gwyneth Paltrowand Chris Martin's unforgettable choice of Apple for their first child back in 2004 to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's recent moniker for their newborn son, Psalm West, the stars have expanded the boundaries of what is possible in the kid naming department.
From beloved movie characters to the Bible, famous parents have seemingly drawn inspiration for their chosen names from virtually every aspect of life.
One source told E! News that Psalm, which means "song" in Hebrew and is part of the Bible, "was chosen by Kanye and is a representation of their spirituality." The source explained, "It was a very important to him, and Kim wanted the name to have a significance that held a true representation of their family, so she agreed on the name."
A second source shared, "The name Psalm was very important to Kanye and where he is spiritually...He presented it to Kim and she thought about it and ultimately agreed."
While fans might not agree on every celeb's name choice, it typically has a special reference for the new parents. Revisit some of the most unforgettably unique celebrity kid names in E!'s gallery here.
90 Day Fiancé's David and Annie on Bad Reputations, Making Amends and the State of Their Relationship
90 Day Fiancé's Larissa Dos Santos Lima Charged With Domestic Violence After Fight With Colt Johnson
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?