From Diapers to Diplomas: Look Back on Jon and Kate Gosselin's Kids Through the Years

Anyone else feeling a bit old right about now?
In case you missed the big Instagram post, Kate Gosselin revealed earlier this week that her twin daughters Mady Gosselin and Cara Gosselin had graduated from high school.
"#Graduation...this post is a little delayed (mostly due to post graduation exhaustion lol) but I'm still beaming with pride! It's hard to believe that Cara and Mady graduated from high school this past weekend ... and are headed off to college in the fall!" the proud mom shared on social media. "Where did the time go???? Their Graduation day was such a wonderful day of celebrating THEM and all of their amazing accomplishments!"
The former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star added, "These girls are going places and I can't wait to see where they end up! Cara and Mady, I love you so very much and I'm just so so proud of YOU! #ProudMom #Graduation #ClassOf2019 #WellDone."
While Kate is returning to the small screen with a new TLC show titled Kate Plus Date, the entire family has come a long way since first documenting their life on the small screen.
It got us thinking of how much the couple's eight kids have grown up in recent years. We decided to compile some of their major milestones including the first day of school and major birthdays in our gallery below.
Lights, Camera, Action!
It's the show that started it all! Who remembers this cast photo for Jon and Kate Plus 8?
Camera Ready
Back in October 2007, Jon and Kate Gosselin gathered their eight kids together for a trip to New York City. First stop? A visit to NBC's Today show.
Happy Holidays
"A precious Christmas memory. My 6 were 6. Christmas Eve 2010 and they're SO excited for Christmas!" Kate Gosselin wrote on Instagram with a throwback photo. "Look at those adorable smiles! #TheyAreMyHeart #My8ReasonsToKeepOnKeepingOn #NoMatterWhat #TrueLoveX8."
Growing Up Gosselin
"I can't believe they're 13!" Kate Gosselin wrote on Instagram when celebrating a major birthday for her sextuplets.
Wanna Get Away?
Jon and Kate Plus 8 viewers loved when the family enjoyed trips together including a 2009 trip to the beach.
Greetings From Alaska
Rewind to 2014 when Kate Gosselin and her children found themselves visiting in Alaska.
Girl Power
"My beautiful 'little girls' .... they keep reminding me how many days until they turn 14. Today it was '12 days til we turn 14, Mom.' HOW'S THAT EVEN POSSIBLE?!" Kate Gosselin shared with her followers. "I told Leah that she's too small to turn 14. She said 'Yeah, true. Are you sure I'm not turning 11 or 12?' I'm positive. I gave birth to you. They'll always be my babies....I love them so very much!"
Birthday Bash
"Our big celebration of #15 is finally winding down here! We celebrated ALL DAY LONG, beginning with a present at 6:30 am before school! I'm so very thankful for my ‘babies'.... somehow they are 15 already?!" Kate Gosselin wrote on the special milestone. "I'm amazed by them each day! I'm so proud of the positive qualities I've seen developing as they edge closer to adulthood."
Back to Class
"This was yesterday! Feels like school never ended...and they're already back! #SeniorYear #EighthGrade #ProudMom," Kate Gosselin wrote on Instagram.
Girls Trip
Kate Gosselin treated her twin daughters Cara Gosselin and Mady Gosselin to a trip to New York City in 2014 where they stopped by the Manhattan Hotel.
Birthday Greetings
"Happy 15th Birthday Hannah, Collin, Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah!!!! Wow I can't believe you are 15!!! Time is flying by!!!" Jon Gosselin shared on Instagram when posing with Hannah and Collin Gosselin. "I love you all very much. I wish you the best day ever and I hope you enjoy your birthday celebrations today and this weekend!!! Love always, Dad."
Kate Plus Date premieres June 10 at 10 p.m. on TLC.
