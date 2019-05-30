Sophie Turner's Mind Was Just Blown by This Theory About Game of Thrones' Season 1 Poster

Even Sophie Turner didn't spot this possible Game of Thrones spoiler.

The Sansa Stark character had her mind blown during a recent interview with Metro.co.uk.

While promoting her new film Dark Phoenix with Jessica Chastain, the 23-year-old actress found herself looking back at the show's early beginnings. When asked if fans had missed any foreshadowing about her character's storyline, Turner said she didn't know and hadn't "really looked back far enough."

"The first episode of season one Sansa goes, 'I want to be queen mommy someday,'" she said as a possible clue.

That's when Chastain introduced her to a whole new fan theory. The two-time Oscar nominee asked Turner if she remembered what was on the show's season one poster. As fans of the HBO hit will recall, the promotional art featured Ned Stark (played by Sean Bean) sitting on the Iron Throne. But what really caught fans' attention was the item perched next to the character—a raven.