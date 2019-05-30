Descendants 3 Sneak Peek: It's Good to Be Bad in New Music Video

Hey, did you hear? It's now good to be bad.

That's the vibe we're getting from our exclusive look behind-the-scenes of Descendants 3's new music video for the song appropriately titled "Good to be Bad." In the clip below, stars Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Cameron Boyce, BooBoo Stewart, and director Kenny Ortega spill on the big opening song of the third installment in the Disney Channel franchise.

"That is the opening of our movie. That is the song that puts us right back int he place where we need to be, brings all the fans back in," Stewart explains.

"Freedom is coming," Ortega says. "We wanted a song that said we've grown, we've changed, and that we're bringing a new day now to the Isle."