A Murder Trial Years in the Making: 3 Deaths, an Alleged Serial Killer and the Chilling Reason Ashton Kutcher's Knock Went Unanswered

The story is like something out of a movie, only horrifyingly, it's all too real.

On the night of Feb. 21, 2001, Ashley Ellerin had just gotten out of the shower and was about to get ready for a night out when she was stabbed to death by Michael Gargiulo, prosecutors have alleged in their capital murder case against the 43-year-old, who's on trial for the killings of two women and the attempted murder of another.

Gargiulo has pleaded not guilty on all counts.

Ellerin's body, lying just outside the entrance to the bathroom, wasn't found until about 9 a.m. the next day, when her roommate, Jennifer Disisto, returned to the rented bungalow they shared on Pinehurst Road in Hollywood. Paramedics pronounced Ellerin dead at 9:28 a.m. on Feb. 22. She had been stabbed 47 times, with 12 of the wounds considered fatal on their own, and there were numerous defensive wounds on her hands and right forearm.

In a strange only-in-Hollywood twist, Ashton Kutcher, who was starring on That '70s Show at the time, had been her date for the prior evening. He later told police—and testified in court on Wednesday—that he had last talked to Ellerin at 8:24 p.m. to confirm their plans. They were supposed to attend a Grammys after-party together. He called again shortly after 10 p.m. when he was on his way over, but she didn't pick up. The actor knocked at around 10:45 p.m., he said. There was no answer. He peered through the window and recalled seeing what to him looked like spilled wine on the carpet.

Her car was in the driveway, but he thought she might be mad at him because he was late and purposely not answering, so he left.