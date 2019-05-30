6 Family Friendly Resorts for When You All Need a Vacation

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

School is almost out for summer—which means time to start family vacation planning! Of course a girls' trip is always fun, but spending quality time with family is a must—and going out of town together can help create special memories that last a lifetime.

And while theme parks like Universal Studios (whose epic new Harry Potter attraction opens this summer at Universal Orlando Resort) and Disney (whose Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens this summer at Disneyland) are always popular family destinations, we went looking for the hidden gems that strike the perfect balance of fun in the sun for the kiddos, and ultimate relaxation for the grown folks.

Whether you are looking to stay in the U.S. or venture to Europe or the Caribbean, we're excited to share a few of our favorite family friendly resorts below. Half the fun of taking any vacation is actually planning it—so, happy planning friends!