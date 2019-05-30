6 Family Friendly Resorts for When You All Need a Vacation

by LaToya Marc | Thu., May. 30, 2019 3:30 AM

School is almost out for summer—which means time to start family vacation planning! Of course a girls' trip is always fun, but spending quality time with family is a must—and going out of town together can help create special memories that last a lifetime.

And while theme parks like Universal Studios (whose epic new Harry Potter attraction opens this summer at Universal Orlando Resort) and Disney (whose Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens this summer at Disneyland) are always popular family destinations, we went looking for the hidden gems that strike the perfect balance of fun in the sun for the kiddos, and ultimate relaxation for the grown folks.

Whether you are looking to stay in the U.S. or venture to Europe or the Caribbean, we're excited to share a few of our favorite family friendly resorts below. Half the fun of taking any vacation is actually planning it—so, happy planning friends!

Ecomm: Family Friendly Resorts, Carmel Valley Ranch Resort

carmelvalleyranch.com

Carmel Valley Ranch

"Let's Play" is the motto at this Carmel, Calif., getaway which features one- to four-bedroom suites and summer-camp themed activities like nightly s'mores, adventure hikes, an equestrian program and beekeeping.

BOOK NOW at TripAdvisor

Ecomm: Family Friendly Resorts, Woodland Resort

woodlandsresort.com

The Woodlands Resort

With biking, golf, tennis, water sports, movie nights at the pool and its own waterpark complete with lazy river, this 28,000-acre resort near Houston has something for everyone.

BOOK NOW at TripAdvisor

Ecomm: Family Friendly Resorts, Sandpiper Bay Resort

clubmed.us

Club Med Sandpiper Bay

Enjoy carefree fun on the beach or on sailboats at this all-inclusive Port St. Lucie, Fla., resort.

BOOK NOW at TripAdvisor

Ecomm: Family Friendly Resorts, Hacienda Resort

haciendacaboresort.com

Hacienda Beach Club and Residences

This luxe resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, boasts oceanfront residences of up to four bedrooms and activities such as the Snorkel and Sea Adventure, the Camel Safari, mountain bike riding, a children's spa menu and kids' yoga classes.

BOOK NOW at TripAdvisor

Ecomm: Family Friendly Resorts, Sonesta Resort

sonesta.com

Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island

This South Carolina resort features on-site bike rentals and the Just Us Kids club with daily supervised activities.

BOOK NOW at TripAdvisor

Ecomm: Family Friendly Resorts, Four Seasons

fourseasons.com

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

This resort on Hawaii's Big Island features two-story bungalows, evening milk and cookies, child-size robes, items to babyproof guest rooms and complimentary baby and children's toiletries.

BOOK NOW at TripAdvisor

