6 Family Friendly Resorts for When You All Need a Vacation

by LaToya Marc | Thu., May. 30, 2019 3:30 AM
School is almost out for summer—which means time to start family vacation planning! Of course a girls' trip is always fun, but spending quality time with family is a must—and going out of town together can help create special memories that last a lifetime.
And while theme parks like Universal Studios (whose epic new Harry Potter attraction opens this summer at Universal Orlando Resort) and Disney (whose Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens this summer at Disneyland) are always popular family destinations, we went looking for the hidden gems that strike the perfect balance of fun in the sun for the kiddos, and ultimate relaxation for the grown folks.
Whether you are looking to stay in the U.S. or venture to Europe or the Caribbean, we're excited to share a few of our favorite family friendly resorts below. Half the fun of taking any vacation is actually planning it—so, happy planning friends!
"Let's Play" is the motto at this Carmel, Calif., getaway which features one- to four-bedroom suites and summer-camp themed activities like nightly s'mores, adventure hikes, an equestrian program and beekeeping.
With biking, golf, tennis, water sports, movie nights at the pool and its own waterpark complete with lazy river, this 28,000-acre resort near Houston has something for everyone.
Enjoy carefree fun on the beach or on sailboats at this all-inclusive Port St. Lucie, Fla., resort.
This luxe resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, boasts oceanfront residences of up to four bedrooms and activities such as the Snorkel and Sea Adventure, the Camel Safari, mountain bike riding, a children's spa menu and kids' yoga classes.
This South Carolina resort features on-site bike rentals and the Just Us Kids club with daily supervised activities.
This resort on Hawaii's Big Island features two-story bungalows, evening milk and cookies, child-size robes, items to babyproof guest rooms and complimentary baby and children's toiletries.
