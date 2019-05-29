Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Anthony Have a Cheerful Singalong Together at Children's Recital

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's son Max Muñiz clearly takes after his famous and talented parents when it comes to his singing chops.

J.Lo, her fiancé Alex Rodriguez and Anthony (né Marco Antonio Muñiz) all reunited and hung out at Max's school recital, which showcased Piano Enrichment Students and Violin Enrichment Students. There were also opportunities for different grades to sing some well-known songs, including "Jolene" and "I Will Always Love You."

It's unclear if Max's twin sister Emme Muñiz had a role in the recital as well.

A-Rod and J.Lo both shared photos and videos from the mini concert at the 11-year-old's school in Miami. The "On The Floor" artist posted a photo on her Instagram Story of the recital's program and wrote "#proudparents." She also pointed out that Max has a solo during the Shania Twain tune "You're Still The One."

The former New York Yankees star posted a clip of his own where the three celebrities are lip syncing along to "I Will Always Love You." Anthony especially sang along passionately and fervently.