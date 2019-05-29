Wilmer Valderrama Steps Out With Amanda Pacheco: 5 Things To Know About the Model

2. San Diego Holds a Special Place in Her Heart: Back in 2017, Amanda shared a photo of herself in San Diego, Calif., wearing a bracelet with the coordinates of the city on her wrist. "It's where my mom and dad fell in love and it's the city I was born in, but more specifically it leads to the exact place my mom and I shared a truly amazing day together," Amanda wrote of her late mom, Tracy. "We picnicked on the beach, ate a delicious lunch, drank some cervesas and met up with her best friend and we laughed a lot! Oh and of course we watched the sunset. To me, I could not have asked for a better day."

She went on to share, "A few years later my entire family and I gathered at this same spot after my mom passed away and shared a moment in her memory, It's my favorite place to 'just breathe' as my mom would always tell me, and to let go of the sadness of not having my mom and remembering how lucky I am that she lived, loved, and laughed-a lot."