Tiffany Haddish Leaves Her Phone On in Audition Rooms For an Interesting (and Hysterical) Reason

by Corinne Heller | Wed., May. 29, 2019 9:00 AM

Tiffany Haddish, The Hollywood Reporter

Alexandra Gavillet / THR

When an actor goes in for an audition, they typically turn off or mute their phone. Not Tiffany Haddish.

"You know what I'd do? I'd put my phone on voice memo and put it in my bag. I'd do the audition, walk out the room and leave my bag," the Girls Trip and The Last O.G. actress and comedienne told The Hollywood Reporter in a cover round-table interview released on Wednesday. "Then I'd come back and be like, 'Oh, I forgot my purse in there.'"

This trick would provide direct, candid and often insulting feedback from say, a casting director, that the subsequent filtered words from an agent. And Haddish wants to know what these people really think about her.

What?! Tiffany Haddish Has Chicken in Her Bag at 2019 Met Gala

She said that when she listened to the recordings later on, she would hear people saying things like, "She is not as urban as I thought she would be," "She's so ghetto, I just can't," "Her boobs aren't big enough," and "I really think we should just go with a white girl. This role should be changed to white."

"Wait, how many rooms did you leave it in?" fellow interviewee Maya Rudolph asked, to which Haddish replied, "A lot. It was like my M.O."

