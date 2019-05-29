Why Grace and Frankie Caused Jane Fonda to Have a "Nervous Breakdown"

Jane Fonda has been working since the 1950s, and at 81 is showing no signs of slowing down. But with two Oscars, four Golden Globes, an Emmy and various other accolades, she still has career struggles, including her hit series Grace & Frankie.

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter as part of the magazine's annual comedy roundtable, Fonda told Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Alex Borstein, Maya Rudolph and Phoebe Waller-Bridge about her struggles with the Netflix series she stars in opposite Lily Tomlin.

"It took me a season to come to care for my character. I had to go back into therapy and start Prozac," Fonda said, noting she struggled to figure out her relationship with her character, Grace.