The Bachelorette's Luke Parker Speaks Out About His Onscreen Behavior

Luke P. learned an important lesson on last night's episode of The Bachelorette.

Never, ever say to a woman in the middle of a speech: "Can I just cut you off for a second?"

Also don't forget you're on a reality show where the whole point is that the woman of your dreams is dating like 18 other guys, because if you do, and that woman is Hannah Brown, you might just get knocked down a few pegs.

Hannah pulled Luke aside to tell him she was "irritated" with him during the post-date cocktail party, because he couldn't seem to wrap his mind around the fact that other relationships existed and just be satisfied with the fact that their relationship was working.