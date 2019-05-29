Boyz II Men, Keith Urban, Sheryl Crow and More Added to 2019 CMT Music Awards Performance Lineup

The 2019 CMT Music Awards are about to get even bigger.

Many big musical names including Keith Urban, Boyz II Men, Sheryl Crow and Luke Combs have been added to the show's performance lineup. Brandi Carlile, Brett Young, Trombone Shorty, Zac Brown Band and Tanya Tucker will also perform some of their hit songs throughout the evening.

These bands all join an already-impressive slate of performers, including Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris.

Little Big Town take the stage as hosts of the awards show this year and will surely bring nonstop entertainment to the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 5. This is the band's second consecutive year hosting the CMT Awards.

Even as they took center stage, Little Big Town won some awards at the 2018 CMT Awards, including Group Video of the Year for "When Someone Stops Loving You."

This star-studded list of musical acts during the show also happens to be a new record for the CMT Awards.