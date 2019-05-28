Clarke Who? How The 100's Eliza Taylor Took On a Whole New Character

Clarke Griffin is dead.

Of course The 100's defacto leader is not really dead (we hope and pray), but for now, her body's being occupied by a young woman named Josephine, one of the original inhabitants of Sanctum, the new home of Earth's survivors.

Her parents have been waiting years for another person with black blood to be born, because only those with black blood can be hosts, so of course when Clarke walked in with her black blood (thanks to that Flame storyline from several seasons ago), that was the end for her.

It is, however, the beginning of a new acting challenge for Eliza Taylor, who gets to step outside of the character she's been playing since 2014 without even leaving her show.